WATCH: Travis Outlaw’s Slam Dunk at The Hump basketball tournament tipped off Monday, and both home teams and the Tupelo boy’s basketball team were in on day one action.

The Starkville Lady Yellowjackets won in wire-to-wire fashion, defeating visiting Grenada 65-34.

The Starkville Yellowjackets win round two against the Tupelo Golden Wave, 47-39. The Yellowjackets handed Tupelo it’s first loss of the season last Sunday.

For all the local highlights from day one, check out the video link above.