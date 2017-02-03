Video: Soft Snaps For Poetry Readings By Third Graders

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – South Side Elementary students were showing off their poetry skills on Friday.

Dozens of third graders went to CJ’s Pizza for lunch and poetry readings, as they wrap up poetry unit lessons.

Each student was assigned a poem to read in front of classmates and parents.

It’s all to help students prepare for their end of the year reading assessment, that decides if they move on to the fourth grade.

“A part of that is reading with fluency, reading with prosperity, or expression, and so poetry is a great avenue to help with that, and it’s kind of one of those things that’s overlooked a lot of times because it’s tricky to teach. They’re so many different elements of poetry,” says third grade teacher, Erica Pate.

Students have been learning how to write poems for the last two weeks.

Studies have linked reading poetry to improvement in reading and critical thinking skills.