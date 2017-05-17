Video: Son Of Elderly Murder Victim Charged In Her Death

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – “This is a very very tragic event, that took place on a special day,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

On Mother’s Day evening, the badly beaten body of 66 year old Molly Gladney was found lying in the carport area outside of her house at 1010 County road 54 in Shannon.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says the elderly woman was savagely attacked inside and outside of her house. As authorities were collecting evidence, Molly Gladney’s 35 year old son, Antonio, showed up. He was arrested on the scene, and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sheriff Johnson says after sorting through evidence, and conducting hours of interviews, Antonio Gladney is now charged with the murder of his mother. The sheriff says Antonio committed the crime between 10 Saturday night and 6 Sunday morning, using the ruse of a Mother’s Day gift to get into his mom’s home.

“There was a Mother’s Day card , and a bouquet of flowers there on the living room table, inside the room where much of this violent act took place, it is suspicion that this was the way he gained entry into the home, somehow on Mother’s Day, find one more piece of a trust by a mother to her son, once inside the fight ensued,”Sheriff Johnson said.

The sheriff says Mrs. Gladney put up a fight, but was overpowered by her son. Also, Sheriff Johnson says the system that was supposed to protect the elderly woman, failed her, allowing early release for Antonio Gladney after he was convicted for felonies, including armed robbery, fleeing a police officer, and parole violation.

“Since his juvenile history, through his adult life, one of the saddest things I see from our office , or any law enforcement agency to work diligently and see this individual is brought to court, and justice is served on our part. For the next part of the system to fail it,” Johnson said.

The plan is to prosecute Gladney as a habitual offender. That means he will not get parole if convicted of murdering his mother.

Bond is expected to be set tomorrow for Antonio Gladney.