Video: South Tupelo House Fire Claims One Life

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Patricia Ramer spent part of her Wednesday afternoon, sifting through the burnt out remains of her grandfather’s home, looking for anything that could be salvaged.

“Try to see if we could find any pictures that could be saved. Only thing we found is his bank statement stuff,” Ramer said.

It was around 7 Wednesday morning when firefighters responded to 3317 south Green Street for a call of smoke with two people possibly trapped inside.

“The guys came in, they went in rescue mode, they immediately came in from two different directions and they did find two victims, brought them out, they were transported by ambulance to the North Mississippi Medical Center,” said Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker.

Seventy year old Billy Gene Conaway died from smoke inhalation. The unidentified female was airlifted to the burn center in Jackson. Her condition is not known.

Conaway’s granddaughter lives next door but was not home when tragedy struck. She says investigators have traced the cause of the fire to a space heater.

“The fire people had told my momma that the bed had caught fire also, I guess he noticed the bed being on fire and tried getting up to get out of the house , or next door to my brother, try to get him to help or something, but he couldn’t make it,” Ramer said.

Ramer describes her grandfather, who was a Vietnam veteran, as a man who was set in his ways.

“He gets made, he would get up, and just walk off, not say a word to anyone, you be looking for him, can’t find him and when he comes back home later on he will tell you, I was out, picking up cans, I got mad at her,” she said.

Now, the family is making funeral arrangements and dealing with a lot of unexpected issues.

“Right now, we just mainly need prayers until we can figure out how we are going to board up the house, to keep the city off of us. Mainly, just pray for us right now,” Ramer said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, but foul play is not suspected.

Anyone wanting to help the family can call 662 269 2079.