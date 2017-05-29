Video: Southern Miss Ecstatic to Host NCAA Baseball Regional in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WCBI/USM Athletics) – Southern Miss will welcome Mississippi State, South Alabama and UIC to Pete Taylor Park this weekend, June 2-5, for the school’s first regional at home in 14 years.

The regional is just the second time Southern Miss has hosted as they enter tournament play with a school record 48 victories and a Conference USA regular season championship.

Southern Miss (48-14, 25-5 C-USA) holds the No. 1 seed in the event and plays No. 4 UIC (39-15, 22-8 Horizon League), while No. 2 Mississippi State (36-24, 17-13 SEC) takes on South Alabama (39-19, 22-8 Sun Belt).

Here is a look at the regional tournament schedule:

Friday, June 2

Game 1 — No. 1 Southern Miss (48-14) vs. No. 4 UIC (39-15), 1:00PM CT (ESPN 3)

Game 2 — No. 2 Mississippi State (36-24) vs. No. 3 South Alabama (39-19), 6:00PM CT (ESPN 3)

Saturday, June 3

Game 3 — Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00PM CT (ESPN 3)

Game 4 — Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:00PM CT (ESPN 3)

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:00PM CT (ESPN 3)

Game 6 — Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6:00PM CT (ESPN 3)

Monday, June 5

Game 7 — If necessary, TBD (ESPN 3)

Information on tickets at Pete Taylor Park for this weekend can be found here.