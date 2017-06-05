Video: Southern Miss To The Regional Finals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP/WCBI) – Taylor Braley pitched into the sixth inning and also hit a home run over the scoreboard, and Southern Miss remained unblemished in the NCAA tournament’s Hattiesburg regional with an 8-3 victory over South Alabama on Sunday.

Braley and Tracy Hadley both homered during a four-run fifth inning, which gave the Golden Eagles (50-14) a 7-2 lead.

Braley (7-2) got the win as Southern Miss advanced to the regional final on Monday.

South Alabama starter Tyler Carr (7-2), who lasted three innings and yielded three runs, got the loss. He was relieved in the fourth by Zach Melton, who was charged with all four Southern Miss runs in the fifth.

Colton Thomas hit a two-run homer for South Alabama.

Southern Miss (2-0) will play Mississippi State (2-1) in the regional finals Monday, with game one beginning at 1 p.m.

If Mississippi State forces a game two, the estimated time for that will be 6 p.m., Monday night.