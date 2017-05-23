VIDEO: Special Called Meeting in Starkville was Over Before it Started

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A special meeting of the Starkville Board of Alderman to approve plans for a new hotel was over before it began.

Aldermen were set to discuss approving a resolution for a boutique hotel.

Only three aldermen showed up for the meeting, but four are needed for a quorum to conduct business.

Developer Mark Nicholas wants reimbursement for infrastructure costs from the Mississippi Development Authority.

“We’ve already had our resolution that the city would be in favor in the TIF, but if we, we’re going to be giving that up in order to get the tourism. So, what we’re doing, this Mississippi Development Authority Program, is for very high end boutique hotels.”

The project costs about $21 million dollars and will employ about 100 people.

A steakhouse and rooftop bar are also planned.

Construction is expected to start in August.

The development is next to the Cotton Mill Marketplace.