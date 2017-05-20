Video: Squeeze Bunt Walk-Off Wins 1A Title For Nanih Waiya

WATCH: The Nanih Waiya Warriors are the 1A baseball state champions thanks to a squeeze bunt from Jake Kight in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.

A pitching duel from start to finish, the Warriors outlasted the Smithville Seminoles 1-0 in game three.

“It was the first suicide squeeze [bunt] we’ve done all year long, and hey, it’s great to be one for one and perfect on the season,” Nanih Waiya head coach Tyler Rogers said of the game winning play.

“I was a little nervous because I don’t bunt a whole lot,” Kight said with a laugh, “but just to get it down is awesome.”