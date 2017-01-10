Video: Star Chef Announced For Library Fundraiser

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) -The lineup is announced for an artful and tasty fundraiser benefiting the Lee County Library.

Oxford’s own John Currence, an award winning chef and author, will demonstrate his cooking techniques for guests at the third annual “A Novel Affair” fundraiser.

The event will feature a social hour, then a cooking demonstration by Chef Currence.

In past years, the fundraiser has brought in more than $20,000 to support the library.

“Through the library’s programs and materials, the Friends of the Library donate tens of thousands of dollars to the library to buy materials, and through their generosity and support of the community we are able to provide hundreds of materials for our community otherwise we would not have and that makes more than a difference,” said Jeff Tomlinson, director of the Lee County Library.

Tables are being sold first for the even, which is set for March 10th at The Summit Center. For more information, call the library at 662 841 9027.