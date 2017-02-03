Video: Starkville Christmas Red Kettle Campaign

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI)—The salvation army hosted an award ceremony Friday morning to honor the local retailers and community members who dedicated their time to helping those in need.

The Starkville Christmas Red Kettle Campaign put 120 groups and individuals in front of local restaurants and retail stores.

These volunteers put in over 1800 hours of service in just a 26 day period.

For 2016 alone, the salvation army raised close to 58 thousand dollars to provide to the community.

Event organizer Katie Walker says today’s ceremony is just a small thanks to people who made such a large impact.

“Just so they know that we are appreciative of them giving their time and their money so they can know the money that they give to our red kettle campaign is going to do the most good here,”said Walker.

The Christmas Red Kettle Campaign put 5 kettles in at least 3 different locations throughout the city.

