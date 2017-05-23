Video: Starkville Leaders Honor Wiseman

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Hundreds of people came out in Starkville Tuesday to honor outgoing mayor Parker Wiseman. Many town leaders spoke about the positive effect he’s had, and they gave him a key to the city.

Starkville has seen significant economic growth during Wiseman’s eight years as mayor. He decided to step down but he’s said that he hasn’t ruled out future political moves.

Fellow Democrat Lynn Spruill is the mayor-elect, winning the May 16 runoff in the Democratic primary race against Johnny Moore.