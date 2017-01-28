VIDEO: Starkville Lion’s Club Sponsors Peace Poster Contest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Starkville Lion’s Club sponsors a Peace Poster Contest for schools in the area. Students ages 11 to 13 had to opportunity to express what peace means to them in their own unique visions. The club hopes the contest, held annually at the Starkville Sportplex, encourages youth to think about peace. The Lion’s Club uses the contest as a way to reach out and work with youth in the community. This year’s winner was Starkville middle school student Kami Warren.