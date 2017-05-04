Video: Starkville Police Department Renovations Update

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI)—If you pass by 101 East Lampkin Street in Starkville it may appear that the work on the police department is never going to come to an end.

Renovations began in the fall of 2016 and were estimated to be complete by May 20th 2017.

According to Starkville Chief Frank Nichols, currently the building is about 80% complete.

The completion date has been pushed back to mid June. From the beginning of the 5.4 million dollar project the officers have been in seven different locations throughout the city.

Nichols says one thing the officers are looking forward to more than moving into a newly renovated building, is serving the community to the best of their abilities.

“Once we get housed all in the same location, this is our first ever police department. I think it will, not only give the community a better sense of security but a sense of pride. Now you have a practically new building downtown where otherwise there would have been an abandoned building,”said Nichols.

Visit the Starkville Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter page to find the latest updates on the renovations.