Video: Starkville Welcomes New Head Football Coach Chris Jones

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
d12ddb0b1a12486cad02d4b2fe1eff62-1

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — A new coach hopes to continue his young and successful legacy in Starkville.

Chris Jones was recommended and approved by the Oktibbeha County School Board at a special called meeting on Wednesday and on Thursday, he was at his new home.

Starkville High held an introduction ceremony at the school’s football field house on Thursday to welcome Jones to the school and the area. The former Kemper County head coach was one of the most highly sought after coaches in the area during the off-season.

Jones led Kemper County to the 2016 3A State Championship, the school’s first football State Title.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

c2vrmzwwgaa8zxk
9 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
No. 4 Mississippi State Continues School Record Start To a Season at Alabama
Read More»
news-default1-old
11 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
NCAA Bill
Read More»
20867d5366c343aab20de5648ae668f7
12 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: South Pontotoc’s Huffman Signs with Blue Mountain Archery
Read More»
﻿
More News»