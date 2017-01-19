Video: Starkville Welcomes New Head Football Coach Chris Jones

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — A new coach hopes to continue his young and successful legacy in Starkville.

Chris Jones was recommended and approved by the Oktibbeha County School Board at a special called meeting on Wednesday and on Thursday, he was at his new home.

Starkville High held an introduction ceremony at the school’s football field house on Thursday to welcome Jones to the school and the area. The former Kemper County head coach was one of the most highly sought after coaches in the area during the off-season.

Jones led Kemper County to the 2016 3A State Championship, the school’s first football State Title.