Video: Starkville’s Kohen Hunt Looks To Bring Home A State Title On Friday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Kohen hunt is a top student in his class at Starkville High School. The sophomore led his bowling team to a second place finish in the regionals last week in Southaven. Now that second place finished earned his team a bid to compete in the state championship on Friday in Jackson.

Kohen Hunt does that best on the bowling alley. Hunt is in his fourth year bowling for the Starkville Yellow Jackets bowling team, and is averaging a 200 score per game.

The ten-pin bowler started bowling with his family when he was younger and it just became something he kept doing.

“My grandparents were bowlers back then. I guess I just started bowling with them and I got really interested in it and just kept doing,” said Student Athlete Kohen Hunt.

A couple of weeks ago, Kohen done something that he hasn’t ever done before. He bowled twelve straight strikes for a perfect score of a 300. It got him excited.

“I was really excited. I had everybody here supporting me, and I couldn’t have done it without them. It was awesome just having everybody here, and it was awesome doing that you know,” Hunt said.

Hunt’s last strike of his perfect score can be somewhat stressful, and it also caught the eye of his teammate Seth Prewitt.

“He’s the only ever to do it on the team, so three hundred is twelve in a row and that’s a lot of stress once you get there,” said teammate Seth Prewitt.

Starkville head coach Jim Philambee is been bowling for sixty three years and coaching for thirteen, and he knows why Kohen is very successful on and off the bowling alley.

“He does what you tell him to do. He’s very coach able. There’s some people that could be a lot better bowlers if they were coach able, and that’s why he’s so successful,” said head coach Jim Philamblee.

Hunt hasn’t decided if bowling is an option in his future two years from now, but he knows to receive a scholarship, you have to be successful in your classes in school, and that’s why he has a current 3.9 grade point average.

“Going into college you got to have good grades, because even if you are a good athlete you have to have good grades to be successful in life.”