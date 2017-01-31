Video: State Of The Art Firearms Simulator Provides Valuable Training For Law Officers

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – For law enforcement officers, there are no routine days. A search warrant could go without a hitch.

Or it could go bad.

That’s why being prepared for the unexpected is critical. That’s where the “Meggitt 7 Fiarearms Acquisition and Training System, ” also known as FATS, comes in.

“This is probably one of the most interesting tools, I’ve seen in my 20 plus years as a law enforcement officer,” said Lt. Brian Brown, who is director of the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center. He believes the high tech interactive video simulator, that allows an officer to give verbal commands , and shoot a weapon using compressed air, takes training to the next level.

“If you watch the people going through the training , they start sweating, they get nervous, especially when we have them use the verbal commands. And psychologically, I think they get out of this room for a second and they actually put themselves in that scenario,” Lt. Brown said.

Members of the most recent Citizens Police Academy were allowed to use the FATS system, in shoot or don’t shoot scenarios.

Class members say the video training system highlights split second decisions officers are often forced to make.

“There is a myriad of scenarios they showed us tonight, all with different outcomes, actions, depending on the things that you choose to do,” said Penny Young.

“What would you do if you was in a situation like this, so it would help officers and also most definitely help the public because I saw scenarios with my own eyes and you don’t know what you would do in a situation until you get in that situation,” said Rev. Chris Traylor.

A basic class started this week at the academy. The simulator will be put to good use by the 19 cadets to prepare them for life on the street as a patrol officer.

The simulator can also be used as part of a marksmanship program to help officers hone their skills without using as much ammunition.