Video: ‘State Of The Region’ Gives Report Card On Economic, Educational Advances And Challenges

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As Superintendent of the Corinth School District, Dr. Lee Childress is well known for thinking outside of the box.

He led efforts to develop a plan approved by the Mississippi Board of Education, naming Corinth as a District of Innovation. It is an innovative approach to education, and Doctor Childress was one of the guest speakers at the annual “State of the Region Meeting.”

“It gives you the opportunity to make those changes if you want to, while a lot of people complain about bureaucracy and complain about regulations the opportunity is now available for schools,” Dr. Childress said.

The State of the Region is an annual meeting sponsored by the CREATE Foundation’s Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi. It brings together leaders in the public and private sector to learn about triumphs and challenges facing the 17 county area.

“I think the key challenge facing us is the same challenge facing the nation, and that is assuring that we have a highly educated, qualified workforce,” said Lewis Whitfield, with the CREATE Foundation.

That challenge was faced by Columbus, Indiana . Jack Hess runs “CivicLab” which helps cities like Columbus build coalitions to address issues and solve challenges. He says Northeast Mississippi is on the right track.

“They have an aligned plan to really expose , prepare and connect students to high demand careers in this region, all measured by the same matrix, which is very extraordinary,” Hess said.

State Senator Chad McMahan is not only a lawmaker, but is also a manufacturer. He says a strong educational system is crucial to the area’s success.

“I’m not sure what the right formula is, but I do know this, if you consider the price of education versus the price of a lifetime of illiteracy, education is a bargain,” said Sen. McMahan.

The Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi has established several long range goals, among them, increasing per capita income, decreasing the dropout rate and maintaining and funding highway and road improvements. Those who attend this annual meeting realize it takes everyone working together to accomplish any of those goals.

This marks the 22nd “State of the Region” meeting. The Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi is made up of 50 volunteer leaders.

