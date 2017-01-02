Video: State Representative and Senator Sound Off On Major Issue Facing Lawmakers On Eve Of 2017 Session

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – With revenue growth flat, lawmakers will look at funding a budget, and perhaps revising the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, or MAEP, which funds public education statewide.

Steve Holland is a self described unabashed progressive, who will take part in his 34th consecutive legislative session. As a Democrat, representing District 16 in the House, he believes the upcoming session will be tough, as Republicans hold a supermajority.

“I’m hoping we have defined how small government needs to be because government helps our citizens,” said Rep. Holland, D-Plantersville.

Holland says he will fight for public education and he doesn’t believe the current formula needs an overhaul.

“The state formula takes care of school kids, no matter what their birth right, or extent of poverty through this formula. The only problem I know of we have with this formula is we need to fund it and we’re all guilty , democrats had the stage for the first twelve years of this formula, we funded it twice,” Rep. Holland said.

On the other side of the political aisle, Republican Chad McMahan is preparing for his second session. McMahan represents District 6 in the State Senate. He says education funding is also at the top of his priorities.

“I actually have toured 31 public schools , across the state with Delbert Hosemann and we’re looking for best practices and I don’t know that there will be any more funds available, an increase in funding for public education, I would support that, but I think we need to be looking for best practices and helping these school systems and educators that are performing and doing very well with resources we have and we should find ways to reward them,” said Sen. McMahan.

Funding for infrastructure, or road and bridge repair is also expected to be one of the major issues facing lawmakers. In fact, business leaders statewide have listed the aging state road and bridge system as a major concern for attracting and keeping industry.

Lawmakers are scheduled to meet through April second.