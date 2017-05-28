VIDEO: Storm Damage Assessment

By: Parker King

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI)- Early this morning, strong winds and thunderstorms ripped through North Mississippi.

About a fifty mile stretch of damage has been left, starting in New Albany and ending in Hamilton, Alabama.

Strong winds during the first hours of the morning.

“[It] sounded like a freight train hit the side of my house,” said Jimmy Garrett.

Along the county roads of New Albany, homeowners are literally picking up the pieces after a storm through debris throughout the area.

“During the lightning that was going on, I could see out the window, and there was stuff everywhere. This morning when I got out and started looking around, it was just really bad,” said Garrett.

Through all of the damage, positives can be seen for the residents.

When morning came, the city wrapped around those affected, bringing them food, water, and tools to clear out as much of the debris as possible.

Residents expressed gratitude for the love and support that was shown.

“There’s been a lot of traffic today. There’s been a lot of people come by and help. We’ve had good response from our local law enforcement, and our insurance companies that we contacted, most of them have been right out on the spot. It’s been a good day to have the help that we needed,” said Garrett.

Storms are not new to this area of the state, so some have dealt with damage before.

When everything is taken into account, some find that it’s best to be positive and look at the glass half full.

“It’s going to be alright. We can live without what we got, but we don’t like to lose it all the time,” said Garrett.

The final piece to the community returning to normal is the power, and hopefully that will be restored within the next two days.