VIDEO: Storm Damages in Kilmichael

KILMICHAEL, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the damaged areas during Sunday’s storms is the town of Kilmichael, just outside of Winona.

Multiple trees were down due to strong winds, leaving most of the town without power.

Downed trees were everywhere in Kilmichael, leaving multiple houses damaged and even more without power.

The recovery for this town will be a long road, but for now first responders and citizens are all coming together from around the area to make sure that Kilmichael is in good hands.

A storm that has left a town powerless.

“We’re going to be dealing with outages for quite a bit of time,” said Kilmichael Mayor, Bobby Howell.

The storm of strong winds ripped through the town of Kilmichael, leaving a damage path 7 miles long and 4 miles wide.

Only a short time passed before first responders and volunteers came out to clear streets and make sure everyone was okay.

“We are very very blessed to have dedicated volunteers and employees of the town and the county,” said EMA Director Allan Pratt.

After talking with officials, it was learned that fire departments from across the area came to support the town, as well as resources being donated from Winona and several counties.

The city is happy to receive this level of support from their neighbors.

“I’m very grateful. I was mayor back in ’76, and we had a major tornado come through. It’s just amazing to see that it hasn’t changed, not only are the first responders here but also just citizens who are willing to help cut trees out of the street so the streets could be open,” said Howell.

“Our city workers, our country supervisors, our alderman, and everyone is all working together, and we’re trying to restore… being normal here back as quick as we can,” continued Pratt.

Storms are not a new thing in this area but neither is the strong bond that these citizens have, looking out for one another.

“You know, that’s our theme, Kilmichael: the town that cares,” said Howell.

That quality was certainly shown on Sunday.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported from this specific storm.

Officials are asking if you have any damage to report in this area, please call 662- 283-1121.