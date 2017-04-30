VIDEO: What To Do With Storm Debris

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI)- The National Weather Service will determine whether high winds or a tornado caused the damage.

Those winds caused lots of debris on roadways and private residences.

Lowndes County EMA Director, Cindy Lawrence, says it’s up to you to clean it up.

“Lowndes County government does not remove debris from private property. If they have debris on their property, they can bring it to the road, I’ll be working with the road department to maybe set up a day that they will come out and pick up anything from the curb side,” says Lawrence.