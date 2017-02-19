VIDEO: Strand Theater Up For Grabs

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Louisville aldermen will consider buying the Strand Theater this week.

An item on the board’s agenda for Tuesday night would allow Mayor Will Hill to start the process to make the purchase.

Hill says the city can be reimbursed for the purchase through FEMA.

However, the mayor says streets and drainage projects are the first priority to complete. The city will then address the cemetery and parks.

If approved, renovations to the historic building would be further down on the priority list.

