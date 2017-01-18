Video: Student Athlete of the Week: Brendan Koehn, Amory HS, Soccer and Football

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) — Brendan Koehn is one of the top students in his class at Amory High School.

Last season the forward led his soccer team to a state championship title appearance, and led the state in goals scored.

Brendan Koehn has been playing soccer nearly his whole life.

“I’ve been playing soccer since I was four years old, and ever since I was young it’s always been my first love,” said student athlete Brendan Koehn.

One of the big key inspirations in Brendan’s life growing up has been his dad Eric Koehn, and their relationship has become a lot closer since he’s gotten older.

“Our relationship got to be so much better. Just phenomenal. We’ve had so much fun probably over the last year an half to two years, but he’s just such a passionate and a good hearted kid,” said Brendan’s father Eric Koehn.

The athletic senior forward not only scores goals on the pitch, but also drills extra points on the gridiron.

Koehn tried out to play football for the first time, and became place kicker for the 2016 Amory Panthers.

“Our old coach last year, he had been trying to get me to come out my freshman year and I couldn’t ever and didn’t won’t to because I was always worried about soccer. I didn’t wont to get hurt, and then finally it’s my senior year. It’s my last year, why not, and I did up having the ride of a life time,” Koehn said.

Head football coach Allen Glenn says Brendan’s boot let the Panthers put a few W’s in the win column.

“He came out his senior year to play football. Thank goodness. He won a few ball games for us because without him we wouldn’t of won, but just him being the team leader that he was even though as a kicker the kids respected him,” said head football coach Allen Glenn.

Koehn’s soccer team has won eighteen games this season, and head coach Nathan Clayton says that his leadership has been a big part of their success.

“He’s such a great leader on an off the field. He’s great in the classroom. He’s good rallying with other kids. He’s never negative. It’s always positive, and he picks a lot of guys up, ” said head soccer coach Nathan Clayton.

Whether it’s attempting a field goal or scoring a goal, the senior knows when you look good, you play good.

“I like shoes. I like cleats. I don’t know why. I’ve always have, but since freshman year I think I’ve gone through sixteen pairs of cleats and who knows how many shoes. It’s always been a passion of mind. Anytime I have money I’m immediately going to look at shoes before I look at anything else,” Koehn said.

Koehn will attend Itawamba Community College this fall to play soccer, and plans on heading to Delta State to study Aviation.