Video: Student Athlete of the Week: Kelsey Jones, Starkville HS, Girls Basketball

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Kelsey Jones is one of the top basketball players in the state of Mississippi.

This season the Starkville Lady Yellowjacket senior center is averaging over 15 points per game, and hauling in 9 rebounds per game.

Jones hasn’t decided on where she wants to play college ball yet, but right now she’s focused on bringing a state title to Starkville for the first time since 1992.

Kelsey Jones is a three sport athlete for the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets. She has played volleyball for three years, and basketball and softball for all four years. Out of the three sports, Jones enjoys basketball the most, and being apart of the Yellowjackets athletic program.

“Playing at Starkville High School, like you learn a lot of things. You have great coaches and all to push you to this certain spot and stuff like that,” said Student Athlete Kelsey Jones.

Last season, Kelsey Jones and her basketball team was one game away from playing for a State Championship. Losing to Murrah in the final seconds down in Jackson forty-four to forty-two. Right now this team is undefeated, and look to continue to get better, and get back down to Jackson.

“That game is really heartbreaking. We went to Jackson two times, same spot and loss. My momentum is like this is your last year so you have to make it the best,” Jones said.

The dominant post player is a force on the court for opposing players to try and guard. Head coach Kristie Williams and teammate Jariayah Covington see her leadership and skills she brings to her team.

“She’s the type of teammate that lifts you up when you’re down. When we are down, she is like come on come on pick it up we’ve got this, don’t give up. She’s just overall a great teammate,” said teammate Jariayah Covington.

“Kelsey has been with us since she was a freshman, so it’s been a long time watching her grow as a player. She has a lot of God given talent, and we’ve been able to just polish up some of those talents throughout these years to see her grow into the dandy dozen player she is now,” adds Head Coach Kristie Williams.

Kelsey is been selected as the Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen player of the year for a second straight year, which is considered one of the top twelve players in the state of Mississippi.

“That’s a big achievement to me because mostly they look in on me to get the job done, and sometimes pick in on me, so I have my younger teammates to look in on and just pass the ball and they have a big shot,” Jones said.

Starkville will look to go 16-0 on the season Friday when they host Northwest Rankin at 6pm.