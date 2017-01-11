Video: Student Athlete of the Week: Tanner Grubbs: Oak Hill Academy, Girls Basketball

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — Tanner Grubbs is second best in her class at Oak Hill Academy. She has a 4.09 G-P-A, and participates in numerous sports. Grubbs also plans to attend Ole Miss next year and major in Kinesiology while she’s there. The lone senior looks to lead her team back to another state title apperance as well.

Tanner Grubbs is having a dominant career at Oak Hill Academy. This season the post player is averaging a double double with seventeen points and twelve rebounds per game, but even with her outstanding play, the senior says the thing she enjoys the most is.

“I’ve enjoyed probably my teammates. Like every single year I’ve played, I’ve been on a very small team. We have always been like a really close team, and I think that’s what I’ve enjoyed the most about it,” said Student Athlete Tanner Grubbs.

Last season Grubbs and the Lady Raiders won its first ever state title in school history when they beat Carroll Academy.

“It was an unbelievable feeling. Especially because Carroll we had lost to them. We lost to them at north half, and we weren’t just going to lose to them again at state, and we finally beat them,” Grubbs said.

In her four year career, the center has played for three different head coaches. Former Indianola and French Camp Academy head coach John Bauer now steps in to take over the reigns left from former coach Brian Middleton.

“It’s been very hard because I’ve had three different coaches from my high school career, but each one of them have been extremely different from the other. It’s been hard adapting to their coaching styles,” Grubbs said.

But nonetheless all three coaches have played a vital role in shaping the dominant center into the player she is today.

“Tanner is not the most outspoken girl, but she does her leading just by her actions, and what she does on the court and what she does off the court. It makes my job a whole easier,” said head coach John Bauer.

Grubbs is the lone senior on the team, and her veteran savy leadership is having a big impact on the team.

“We are all so close. It’s not awkward and we just tell her like how exactly how we feel, and she’s honest with us, and she’ll just sit down and help us out,” said teammate Anna Kathryn Childress.

Grubbs is also super close with her teammates off the court, in particular Childress. The two share something unlike many other teammates

“We always share a bond in our lipstick, and have like the same type and everything. I would love to leave a legacy for everyone to love my lipstick,” Grubbs said.