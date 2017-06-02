VIDEO: Students Hold Protest After Finding Out Their Principal Has Been Fired

ABERDEEN, Miss, (WCBI)- School is out, but dozens of outraged Aberdeen High School students showed up on campus Friday afternoon to protest the firing of the school’s principal.

Cloyd Garth Jr. was reportedly fired by the school’s conservator Mac Curlee.

Now students and parents are left wondering why their principal was let go.

“Since he’s been here we have came from a F school, then we went to a C school, and now we’re almost an A school,” said Montavious Holliday, who graduated from AHS two weeks ago. “The ACT scores have went up, the state testing scores have went up. We just want to know logistic answers, logical answers, and reasonable answers on why did he get fired.”

“With Mr. Garth, the school has grown,” said Madaline Kelly, an upcoming senior at AHS. “We have gotten more things. We’ve gotten honor classes, advanced placement classes, we’re taking advanced placement tests, and without him, we probably wouldn’t even be getting college credit as much as we would.”

Students describe Mr. Garth as a dedicated and committed administrator. Someone who went over and beyond for his students.

“Mr. Garth was a person who, you respected him, and you also knew that he could help you with just about anything, whether it’s school related or anything,” Kelly recalled. “You can feel comfortable with him, and we haven’t came across a person or administrator like him before.”

“My heart felt like he had been broken completely, because all that he’s done for Aberdeen High School seems like it has went to waste,” said Holliday.

Now, students are rallying together and leaning on one another to make their voices heard in an attempt to get their principal back.

“You have to take into consideration what he’s done, and what he was planning to do, because Mr. Garth has not short-stopped on any of his promises,” said Kelly.

“I don’t think he has done anything wrong, illegally or inappropriately,” Holliday expressed. “We just, Aberdeen want answers, I want answers, personally I want answers.”

WCBI reached out to members of the school board. They said Mr. Garth’s firing is a personnel matter and can not comment at this time.