MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -Law enforcement and first responders landed a big one Wednesday night in Aberdeen Lake.

Monroe County deputies were called to the Lake near Blue Bluff after fishermen spotted a truck under the water with their sonar.

It took about three hours for wrecker crews working with the Monroe County Rescue unit to pull the Ford pickup from the water.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says the truck was stolen from the Blue Bluff campground area 10 years ago.