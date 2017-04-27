Video: Suggs and Unruh Look To Keep The Success Going For The Confederates

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) — The Caledonia Confederates baseball team are in the 2nd round of the playoffs this week beginning on Friday with Pontotoc. The Feds are also led by two seniors in Logan Suggs and Spencer Unruh that have the team peaking at the right time in the postseason.

Logan Suggs and Spencer Unruh’s friendship has grown since they were kids, and now has continued throughout high school at Caledonia.

“Spencer’s a great friend. A great teammate. I’ve known him since we were four years old. We’ve played baseball together. It’s cool having him by my side the whole time,” said teammate Logan Suggs.

“We’ve been playing together since we’ve played park ball since we were four or five years old, and our friendship has just grown since then, and continue growing,” said teammate Spencer Unruh.

Suggs threw his first career no hitter last week, but he never thought about it as much as knew what was going on.

Last week in game one of the playoffs, Suggs pitched his first career no hitter against New Albany, but he didn’t think about that as much as he kind of new what was going on.

“You try to keep it in the back of your mind. Like obviously I knew it was going on, but you think about it too much and that’s when it gets away from you, so just throw every pitch like it was the first one of the game,” Suggs said.

Unruh was the only one that knew the no-hitter was going on throughout the game, but didn’t want it to be mentioned.

“I was just hoping that no one would say anything about it, because as soon as someone said something about it, that’s when it slips, but it’s definitely a great accomplishment for him,” Unruh said.

Caledonia turns their attention now to Pontotoc this week. Logan Suggs hit a walk-off winner two weeks ago. They know what they have to do to be successful.

“Two Saturdays ago we played them here and beat them nine to eight, but they’ve gotten hot lately. We are peaking at the right time. It’s going to be a good series,” Suggs said.

“They hit the ball very well. We are definitely going to have to make plays on defense and throw strikes. As long as we put the ball in play like we did against New Albany, I think we should be fine,” Unruh adds.

Caledonia hosts Pontotoc Friday at 7 pm in game one.