Video: Suspect Implicates Himself In Mother’s Murder

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Antonio Gladney walked, handcuffed and shackled, from a Lee County Sheriff’s patrol unit, into Justice Court.

During the bond hearing, Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins reminded Gladney that he did not have to say anything, the hearing was only to get a bond set.

But Antonio Gladney said he wanted the chance to get out on bond, to make things right with his family. The 35 year old said he was not in his right mind when he went to his mother’s house on County Road 54 in Shannon this past weekend.

“You heard first hand, without any prompting and after his rights had been read, what his basically initial appearance confession was before the judge, that he took responsibility for it, and he worked, the act was solely his responsibility and he wanted to do what he could do to make it right, but this is , I don’t know how many times he’d been before the judge and I wish he’d made it right before it cost the life of someone,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

Sheriff Johnson was referring to Antonio Gladney’s lengthy criminal record. Since the age of 20 he’s been in prison on felony charges including strong armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, grand larceny, receiving stolen propery, fleeing a law enforcement officer and parole violation. Still he’s been released early on several occasions.

Gladney’s bond was set at $5 million and the sheriff says the charges could change.

“We’re looking in to seeing if there was anything taken from the house, if it was, then this act could possibly have been done in commission of another crime, murder and that would make it a capital offense,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Although he was talkative during the hearing, Gladney did not have anything to say on his way out of Justice Court.

‘So you were under the influence of drugs when this happened?

The case will go before the next Grand Jury.

A condition of Gladney’s bond will require him to wear a GPS ankle bracelet, at his expense. Also, if convicted, he will be sentenced as a habitual offender, meaning he will not have a chance for early release or parole.