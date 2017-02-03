Video: ‘Sweet Expectations’ Choclate Fest Helps Local Women And Children

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Choclate lovers can get lots of goodies this weekend, while helping an organization that benefits women and children.

The second annual “Sweet Expectations” fundraiser takes place at The Mall at Barnes Crossing Saturday.

There will be lots of choclate treats for sale from individuals and restaurants across the area.

It benefits the “Fairy godmother project,” which is an initiative from New Expectations for Women In Missisippi, also known as New MS.

“We help women and children , basically, women who are needy, fall through the cracks, things like that and to follow that fairy godmother theme, we are going to have a fairy godmother there, also Else and Anna , Bell, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty,” said Rhonda Weaver, Choclate Fest Chairperson.

That fundraiser takes place from ten till two Saturday in the center court at the Mall at Barnes Crossing.