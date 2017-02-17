Video: T.G.I.F.-Play It, Make It, Build It

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – T.G.I.F. – Teachers of the Gifted Instructional Forum gather at Mississippi University for Women on Friday.

It’s an opportunity for gifted teachers to get together to talk about gifted education topics.

Around 70 teachers from across the state came for the professional development.

The development is called Play It, Make It, Build it and teachers talked about different strategies and tools for the classroom.

“One of the challenges in education is that teachers get the opportunity to collaborate with another, but not often gifted teachers, so this gives them the opportunity to interact with other teachers to talk about gifted education,” says MUW Associate Professor of Education, Dr. Royal Toy.