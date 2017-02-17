Video: TCPS Baseball Coach’s Wife Prepares For Second Double Lung Transplant As Friends, Family Help

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It was Valentine’s evening, and hundreds of people filled the gym at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School, for a dinner with a purpose.

“This is a great example of this community loving the Lowreys, and it’s going to be a journey,” said Steve Tybor.

Will Lowrey has served as head baseball coach at TCPS for seven years. His wife, Jennifer, has battled a lung disease for most of her adult life. Six years ago, Jennifer underwent a double lung transplant at Duke Medical Center. This past fall, Jennifer caught an infection, and has been approved for a second double lung transplant, once again, at Duke in North Carolina.

“Since we are approved we will get the opportunity to go back and whenever the doctors say, she will move up there , once she gets listed, we will move up there, it could be a four to five month process,” said Will Lowrey.

Traveling this road once before doesn’t make this journey any easier. Six years ago, the TCPS family rallied around the Lowrey’s , and this time is no different. The Valentine’s Night dinner gave friends an opportunity to help offset expenses that could run anywhere from $25,000 to $50,000.

“Once we have to move up there, you basically have two mortgages, you have two lives you are paying for and two separate places,” Lowrey said.

Jennifer could not risk the chance of any more infections, so she wasn’t able to attend the benefit, but she did speak to the crowd through a video made for the event. The theme; “Love Conquers All”

“Through this difficult journey that I’ve been on, it’s been the love that has kept me strong enough to keep fighting. The love for my child , the love we share and the love is what has been constant in my life,” Jennifer said.

Jilanna Lowrey says her mother’s faith is made stronger through friends and family who are there with prayers , encouragement and tangible support.

“We need to pray for the bigger picture, God will see this through and give her many many years after this transplant. I truly believe she will be ok. She’s stubborn, so she’s going to fight,” Jilanna said.

Jennifer says she is able to have true hope because of her dependence on a God, who doesn’t make mistakes.

“The Bible says to hope in Him, and He will bring you more strength, you just have to understand, we’re doing God’s will, He didn’t promise us that we were going to be here and be pain free and suffering free, but to trust His will,” Jennifer said.

The Lowreys are heading to North Carolina this weekend, for physical therapy and tests, in advance of Jennifer’s second double lung transplant.

There is a “Go Fund Me” site set up if you’d like to help, go to https://www.gofundme.com/jennifer-lowrey-transplant-fees