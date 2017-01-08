VIDEO: Third Child Dies From Wednesday Crash

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Some sad news this evening- the third child involved in a deadly wreck in Pontotoc County, Wednesday, has passed away.
11-month old Ronald Sanders, Jr. died at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee Saturday as a result of the crash.
On January 4th, investigators say a car carrying 5 people, ran out of gas on I-22…
And that is when an 18-wheeler hit the car, killing 2-year-old JaKatelyn Cox and 10-month-old Joslyn Marie Glenn.
At that time, 11-month old Sanders was taken to LeBonheur’s with life threatening injuries.
All three children were properly restrained.