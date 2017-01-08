VIDEO: Third Child Dies From Wednesday Crash

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Some sad news this evening- the third child involved in a deadly wreck in Pontotoc County, Wednesday, has passed away.

11-month old Ronald Sanders, Jr. died at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee Saturday as a result of the crash.

On January 4th, investigators say a car carrying 5 people, ran out of gas on I-22…

And that is when an 18-wheeler hit the car, killing 2-year-old JaKatelyn Cox and 10-month-old Joslyn Marie Glenn.

At that time, 11-month old Sanders was taken to LeBonheur’s with life threatening injuries.

All three children were properly restrained.