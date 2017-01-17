Video: THS Band Runs Through Final Full Practice Before Historic D.C. Trip

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – There was a time when Allen Pegues was thinking of quitting band, but now he’s glad he persevered.

“I’m really grateful for staying in the band, thanks to my parents for making me stay in it, cause it paid off, I’m happy and ready to go to Washington,” Pegues said.

The high school junior plays tuba in the THS Band. They will represent Mississippi when they march in the inaugural parade Friday afternoon.

They learned of the prestigious invitation during Christmas break and got to work the first day of the new semester.

“I think we sound good, I think we’re ready, I guess most of us are kind of nervous but I think we will do good,” said Junior Sydney Alford, who plays bass clairnet.

The band has practiced a lot for their trip, one thing they can’t control is the weather, that’s why they were out in the Tupelo High School parking lot in the rain.

“We will go, even if it is raining. The drums aren’t very good to get wet, the woodwinds aren’t good to get wet the brasses can get as wet as they can be, but it’s just uncomfortable,” said Band Director Rick Murphy. He says the generosity and support of the community is remarkable. More than $100,000 was raised in less than a month to cover the cost of the historic trip.

And Allie will be with the band as they go to Washington DC. He will file reports from the road, on Facebook, Twitter and of course on WCBI News.