Video: For Some “Top Cops” it Takes Balloting to get the Badge

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Most police chiefs are appointed by city leaders, but about ten of them are elected.

Voters choose their leaders, but most don’t have a say in who leads their police department.

The job never stops for a police chief, especially for the ones who campaign during election season.

Elected police chiefs go through the same process as other running candidates, but Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen says there’s a lot more on the line.

“This is our livelihood. This is how we make our living and support our family, so it’s a lot different running for your livelihood, than it is running for a part-time position, or a part time job.”

Bowen first ran for office back in 1993, along with 18 other chiefs across the state.

That number has slowly dwindled over the years, as more cities choose to appoint their chiefs.

“Sometimes it’s a power struggle. You have someone that may be in the mayor’s position that wants to call all the shots in the police department, or the fire department, or any other department in the city. Well, that’s what the managers of those departments are for, the police chief, the fire chief, the utilities manager. That’s their job is to manage that department.”

Bowen thinks being elected is the right way to go and believes voters should have a lot more input than they do.

“It’s a little hypocritical to tell the public they’re smart enough to elect their aldermen, and their mayor, but they’re not smart enough to elect their police chief. They’re smart enough to elect their top law enforcement officer of the county, which is the sheriff, but yet your not smart enough to elect your own police chief in your local community.”

Life-long Amory resident Gracie Freeman and new resident Kaitlyn Williams agree.

“Well, I mean if the board picks it, you may not agree with that person, but if you choose it yourself, then you know what you’ve got and the person that you elected,” says Freeman.

“Where I grew up, we didn’t vote for it and since we moved here, I see everyone voting for it. I think it’s a really good idea that the people actually have a say in who is actually over the law enforcement,” says Williams.

Bowen’s 7th term will begin in July.