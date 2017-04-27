Video: Top Employers Attend EMCC Job Fair

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Many people looking for jobs in our area got the opportunity Thursday to talk directly with some of the largest local employers.

East Mississippi Community College hosted a job fair in Mayhew.

“We couldn’t put on this without the support of a great staff who work very hard to make this happen when in fact I believe this is the largest one we’ve ever had,” EMCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner said.

There were over 60 vendors taking part in the event, including Yokohama Tire, Airbus Helicopters and PACCAR. There were be businesses representing fields like health care and the fast food industry.

Some employers were looking to fill immediate openings and there were representatives there to review resumes.