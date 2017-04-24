Video: Tornado Damage Follow-up

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The first tornado that swirled down in Prentiss County, left its mark from one end of the county to the other.

Seven homes were damaged and one was destroyed.

Only one injury reported, which was a man seeking shelter, fell, and broke his hip.

It’s hard to believe there weren’t more, after seeing all of the trees down by homes and off the roads.

“I’ve heard all of my life about that sound, that roaring sound. There is one, but all of a sudden, it just goes deathly quiet after it’s over with. Just totally quiet. Scary,” says property owner, Elaine Breedlove.

That roaring sound was an EF-1 tornado ripping through Prentiss County.

“We had several trees on houses with minor damage. This home behind us was destroyed. It was the worst of all of them that we had. We had trees on power lines, had a lot of power outages, and roads closed,” says Prentiss County EMA Director Bud Lindsey.

Most of the damage was on County Road 5091.

That’s where the nearly 100 mile per hour winds ripped a mobile home from its supports, tossing it several feet over from its original site.

Breedlove says the man and woman renting the home, were out babysitting when the twister struck down.

“When you first see this one you’re thinking, ‘oh gosh, what’s it done every where else?’ I guess it’s just a blessing, you know, they weren’t home because anything can be replaced, except their lives.”

Breedlove owns two other mobile homes on each side of the damaged one, but the tornado didn’t leave a scratch on either of them.

The demolished home was the only left unlivable.

“That one family on each road, or each neighborhood, they feel like they’re out there by their-selves, but when you have multiple ones close together, it’s a little bit different,” says Lindsey.

Although damage was seen throughout the county, it’s not enough for federal assistance, so residents will rely on their community to help with what they can.

“The county will help. They’ll get it out of the road. They’ll clear the roads is what they’ll do, and they’ll do all they can. They’re not actually suppose to go on private property, but they’ll do what they can do,” says Lindsey.

Lindsey also said the National Weather Service was in town on Sunday, inspecting the tornado’s path and damage left behind.