Video: TPSD Teachers Tackle Variety Of Topics As Part Of ‘May Institute’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – While teachers were learning how to incorporate gardening, and worms into classroom work, educators in the next room at Tupelo High School were learning what to do and what not to do if there is an active shooter on campus.

These are just two of 127 sessions at Tupelo Public School District’s May Institute.

“Teachers are always learning and we’re very fortunate here that teachers we have in Tupelo seem to really enjoy learning, and want to do the innovative things,” said Leigh Mobley, who coordinates the program.

Mobley came up with the concept for the May Institute five years ago. The three day program allows teachers to submit proposals for sessions. Topics cover all subject areas, with teachers presenting most of the information. There are a few sessions where other experts are brought in.

“Teachers were using gum drops to create 2D and 3D shapes so we could show students how to physically make the shapes and compare them and look at lines, angles and vertices to compare the shapes so they take them from paper into real life,” said Cindy Steven-Pheal, with MDOT.

“Our average response time to active shooter events is three minutes and through case studies, it has been determined there are certain actions that civilians can take that drastically reduce number people of shot and casualties,” said TPD School Resource Officer Neil Naron.

The May Institute is one of the largest professional development initiatives in the state for teachers. It not only gives them continuing education credits, but also valuable tools they can take back to their classrooms.

“I took away from this class how to use our outdoor garden as an outdoor classroom and how to incorporate math and science and even writing into the garden,” said Joyner

Teacher Brittany Womack, who is also TPSD’s Teacher of the Year.

The May Institute wraps up Wednesday. More than 600 teachers are participating.

This year for the first time, teachers have a phone app they can use to send in their evaluations of sessions at the May Institute.