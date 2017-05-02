Video: Tupelo Christian’s Bratton Signs With Belhaven

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) — Tupelo Christian Prep Eagle A.J. Bratton signed the dotted line to continue his baseball career at Belhaven University.

The senior catcher has been a staple in the TCPS lineup, putting up a .386 batting average, 33 hits. 27 runs and 20 runs batted in.

Bratton was a part of the Eagles’ state championship win over Ethel in 2016.

“[Belhaven] treated me like family with my dad being sick,” the senior Bratten said.

“They showed a lot of support, most importantly they were interested in me, and wanted me to come in…and be a first-year guy and earn a starting spot.

“I feel like Belhaven got a steal in A.J.,” TCPS head baseball coach Will Lowrey said.

“His work ethic and his abliity as a catcher is, I put him as tops in the state. It’s a great fit and it’s one of those things is where God’s timing is perfect and I think it was a good marriage between the two.”

Bratton and the Eagles face Pine Grove in the third round of the 1A playoff this week.