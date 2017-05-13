VIDEO: Tupelo Farmer’s Market Season Opener

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo also joined in on the Farmer’s Market fun.

There was even an official ribbon cutting at the Farmers Depot. Customers were there early to take advantage of the outstanding selection of home grown vegetables and other items for sale.

Manager, Carl Brangenberg, says the better weather this growing season should have a positive impact on the availability at the 2017 Farmer’s Depot.

He says it’s hard to beat the freshness.

Brangenberg says this year’s market will be open until October. It originally opened as the Tupelo Farmers Market back in 2000.