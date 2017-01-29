VIDEO: Tupelo High School Band Says Thank You

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI News) -The marching band in Tupelo has had a proud history throughout the years, and this past week added to an already large list of accomplishments, playing in the inaugural parade.

It’s a costly trip, and most people were shocked to see the donations that they did to send them to the capital.

“We didn’t pretty much think we were going to make it there, but all the donations and the money that we received and the people that were helping us; it was a true blessing to people that helped us,” said student Akeria Carodine.

Now that they have made it back, the band held a thank you ceremony for donors and individuals who were vital to the trip’s success.

“This is a very special place. I love Tupelo, Mississippi. There’s great people here, and I’m very very thankful that we were able to make this trip happen all because of the generous people in this community,” said Assistant Band Director Chris Knox.

In a state where athletics seem to rake in most of the funds, faculty and students were grateful for the level of attention they received from the community.

“Sometimes , we… I think we all have the opportunity of feeling overlooked every once in a while, but I think this is just like a ‘hey Tupelo High School band. We see you. We care about you, and we’re just glad with all the stuff that you’re doing,” said Assistant Band Director Ashley Pruitt.

This was something that the students did not take for granted, as they went to represent our state at one of the largest events in our country.

“It was just such an honor that people outside of Tupelo High School band could give us donations so we could go to the inaugural parade and make history,” said student Gabrielle Armstrong.

Making history with a band certainly fits with the historic inauguration, and it’s all thanks to the generosity of a community.