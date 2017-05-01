Video: Tupelo Linebacker Verbally Commits to Mississippi State

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) — One of the top football players in the upcoming class has made his decision.

Soon to be senior linebacker Jett Johnson verbally committed to Mississippi State on Monday evening. Johnson also has offers from Ole Miss, Louisville and Memphis among others.

Johnson has been the leading tackler for ThemBlankets for the last two seasons, racking up 274 total tackles in his two years with the varsity team.

While leading the team in tackles, Johnson has also added 7.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 5 interceptions.