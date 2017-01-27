Video: Tupelo Middle Schoolers Head to High-Tech Competition

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tech savvy students at one middle school are making last minute preparations for a competition that tests their robot making skills.

This is the first year that Tupelo Middle School has held a robotics class as part of the regular schedule.

Class members will travel to Ole Miss Saturday for a robotics competition. The contest will feature schools from across the state and many teams will consist of high schoolers.

Instructor Judy Harden says the students have built a robot from various parts and they are ready for the big event.