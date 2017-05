RIDGELAND, Miss. (WCBI) — Themblankets are 21 outs away.

Tupelo used a barrage at the plate in the early innings from Ivy Watts and Lauren Knight as the Lady Wave took Game 1 from Harrison Central in their 6A State Title series, 10-6.

With the win, Tupelo needs one more victory to clinch the 6A State Championship.

Game 2 is scheduled to start at 6:30pm on Friday. WCBI will have more with the Tupelo Lady Wave and their run to a State Title throughout the week and weekend!