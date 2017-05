TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) — The Tupelo Golden Wave send two athletes to the next level.

Josh Turberville signs to join the Martin Methodist to continue his bowling career.

Turberville bowled the first, perfect, 300-game in Mississippi high school bowling history.

Lady Golden Wave soccer player Lexi Pund signs to join West Alabama to continue her soccer career.

Pund led the Golden Wave with 22 goals this past season.