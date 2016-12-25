VIDEO: ‘Twas The Night Before Game Day For Mississippi State

WATCH: Instead of hitting the practice field hard on Christmas Day, the Mississippi State Bulldogs were able to enjoy the holiday and the final day before it’s Saint Petersburg Bowl showdown with the Miami (OH) Redhawks.  All the preparation is over, and the best gift of the weekend is still up for grabs, and that’s returning to Starkville with a bowl victory. For more on WCBI’s coverage of the St. Petersburg Bowl, click the video link above.

