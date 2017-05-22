Video: Two Armed Robberies Reported in Lowndes County Monday Night

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monday night turned into a busy one for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies ended up working two robberies..

Just before 9:00 PM deputies were called out to the Stateline Fuel Center on Highway 182 and Lee Stokes Road for an armed robbery.

A clerk called 911 to report that the store had been robbed. The suspects were described as 2 black men wearing masks.

While deputies were investigating the Stateline robbery, they received a second armed robbery call.

At this time we do not know the location of the second robbery, or whether the 2 may be connected.

Stay tuned to WCBI News Sunrise and Midday for updates as they become available.