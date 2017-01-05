Video: Two Dead In Late Night I-22 Wreck

PONTOTOC CO. (WCBI) – An infant and a toddler were killed when their car was struck by an 18 wheeler on I 22 in Pontotoc County Wednesday night.

It was around 11;30 Wednesday evening when authorities say a car was stopped on I-22 because it had run out of gas.

Authorities say the driver of the 18 wheeler didn’t have time to stop, and slammed into the car.

Authorities say 2 year old Ja Katelyn Armoni Cox and 10 month old Joslyn Marie Glenn were killed.  They were restrained in the car.

A third child is in very critical condition.  The driver of the 18 wheeler was not injured.   MHP is still investigating.

