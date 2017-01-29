VIDEO: Two Sunday Fires Break Out

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lack of rain and windy weather made the perfect conditions for Sunday fires.

It took the combined efforts of four Oktibbeha County fire Departments and the Forestry Commission to combat two large fires Sunday afternoon.

The first was located off West Reed Road and it covered some several acres of fields and wood.

Responders were concerned for the threat of nearby structures.

The second was on Old Highway 25 South where a grass fire spread to several structures and then into the woods.

Fire departments are urging residents to be very careful with outside burning and to *never* burn in windy conditions.

No injuries were reported.