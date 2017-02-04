VIDEO: Valentines For Carnegie

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
e9bad9e39f2841a287e39f93a77e676e-2

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)—The Suzuki Strings Ensemble are on a mission to perform at the prestigious Carnegie Hall this summer in New York.

Earlier tonight the Suzuki Strings Ensemble held its first fundraiser of the year, “Valentines For Carnegie,” in an effort to help them collect donations for their big trip. During the benefit party, there was a live auction, door prizes were given out, and the musical group even gave a live performance.

The group’s goal is to raise $50,000 dollars for the upcoming summer trip.

“This is one hurdle. We’ll continue trying to do everything we can to make it possible for all of our musicians to go. We thank the community, we thank these wonderful people that came to our fundraiser, Valentine’s for Carnegie, we thank them from the bottom of our hearts and our musicians do, too, just all of us,”said Susuki Strings Director Diane Ford.

If anyone would like to make any donations to the group for their upcoming trip this summer, just visit their website.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

a32215963075426c9166ae62f4032176-4
38 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Bulldogs Pull Off 19-Point Comeback To Take Down Tennessee
Read More»
tl-ole-miss-basketball
47 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Ole Miss Rallies On The Road To Defeat Vanderbilt
Read More»
news-default1-old
48 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
south pontotoc falls short
Read More»
﻿
More News»