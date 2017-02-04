VIDEO: Valentines For Carnegie

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)—The Suzuki Strings Ensemble are on a mission to perform at the prestigious Carnegie Hall this summer in New York.

Earlier tonight the Suzuki Strings Ensemble held its first fundraiser of the year, “Valentines For Carnegie,” in an effort to help them collect donations for their big trip. During the benefit party, there was a live auction, door prizes were given out, and the musical group even gave a live performance.

The group’s goal is to raise $50,000 dollars for the upcoming summer trip.

“This is one hurdle. We’ll continue trying to do everything we can to make it possible for all of our musicians to go. We thank the community, we thank these wonderful people that came to our fundraiser, Valentine’s for Carnegie, we thank them from the bottom of our hearts and our musicians do, too, just all of us,”said Susuki Strings Director Diane Ford.

If anyone would like to make any donations to the group for their upcoming trip this summer, just visit their website.